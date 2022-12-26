Hugh Jackman Says Logan And Wade Won't Exactly Be Buddies In Deadpool 3
The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a curious thing. For starters, most of the MCU's original Avengers team is super dead and the members that are left can be found tying up loose ends like Kevin Feige is hiding just out of frame with the Grim Reaper's scythe. (Go ahead and drop Steve Rogers into whichever of those two categories makes you most comfortable.) What makes the MCU's trajectory a curious thing, however, is that Marvel Studios seems to be taking a very HYDRA-style approach to the overarching story's next official steps. For every hero fallen, two (three, four, five ... thirty) heroes have risen to take their place, and that looks to be the trend for the foreseeable future.
Hmm, "future" — that's a funny word to keep using in reference a narrative where the multiverse and time itself are endlessly flexible. It's especially strange when so much of the MCU's future hinges upon reliving the audience's past. Case in point, the as-yet untitled "Deadpool 3" which is currently set to arrive in 2024. The film will not only introduce 20th Century Fox's ... er, Studios' iteration of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), aka Deadpool, into the MCU but also Fox's iteration of Logan (Hugh Jackman), aka Wolverine, as well. That last sentence alone raise a lot of questions, questions to which no satisfying answers have yet been provided. Does this mean that more of Fox's X-Men will follow? Will "Deadpool 3" really be the MCU's first R-rated film? Didn't Jackman's Wolverine die in "Logan?" No one that knows is telling anything.
Well, okay, someone (namely, Jackman) is telling one thing.
Wolverine and Deadpool won't be getting along
During the 546th episode of "The Empire Film Podcast," Hugh Jackman opened up about Wolverine's relationship with Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson in their upcoming MCU debut, promising fans a solid bout of near-lethal antagonism:
"How do I categorize it? 10 being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."
Jackman and Reynolds are notably friends in real life, so it's possible Jackman is playing up the feud between their characters for the joy of the bit. However, it's more likely that he's actually dropping hints about what the story will be. Without getting too nerdy, in the comics, Wolverine and Deadpool have an ... odd friendship. Wolverine's fuse is shorter than he is and Deadpool's humor is often times very, very gun-shaped. To cap it off, both of them are practically immortal, thanks in no small part to their healing abilities, which ranges from mending wounds to, well, total regrowth. A quick Google image search showcases the numerous (and gory — viewer discretion is strongly advised!) ways that the pair have clashed. In the end, though, they always come back, hearty and whole. After all, what's a few bullet holes and some light decapitation between friends, right?
The as-yet-untitled third "Deadpool" movie ("D3adpool?") hits theaters on November 8, 2024.