Hugh Jackman Says Logan And Wade Won't Exactly Be Buddies In Deadpool 3

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a curious thing. For starters, most of the MCU's original Avengers team is super dead and the members that are left can be found tying up loose ends like Kevin Feige is hiding just out of frame with the Grim Reaper's scythe. (Go ahead and drop Steve Rogers into whichever of those two categories makes you most comfortable.) What makes the MCU's trajectory a curious thing, however, is that Marvel Studios seems to be taking a very HYDRA-style approach to the overarching story's next official steps. For every hero fallen, two (three, four, five ... thirty) heroes have risen to take their place, and that looks to be the trend for the foreseeable future.

Hmm, "future" — that's a funny word to keep using in reference a narrative where the multiverse and time itself are endlessly flexible. It's especially strange when so much of the MCU's future hinges upon reliving the audience's past. Case in point, the as-yet untitled "Deadpool 3" which is currently set to arrive in 2024. The film will not only introduce 20th Century Fox's ... er, Studios' iteration of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), aka Deadpool, into the MCU but also Fox's iteration of Logan (Hugh Jackman), aka Wolverine, as well. That last sentence alone raise a lot of questions, questions to which no satisfying answers have yet been provided. Does this mean that more of Fox's X-Men will follow? Will "Deadpool 3" really be the MCU's first R-rated film? Didn't Jackman's Wolverine die in "Logan?" No one that knows is telling anything.

Well, okay, someone (namely, Jackman) is telling one thing.