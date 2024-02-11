Ryan Reynolds' Merc With A Mouth Enters The MCU In The Deadpool And Wolverine Super Bowl Trailer

Can Deadpool save the MCU? At one point, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was considered to be a sure thing — it was unbeatable. But recently, the MCU has faltered with diminishing box office returns and films and TV shows that just don't quite live up to the hype of yesteryear. Now, here comes "Deadpool and

Wolverine," a film that might change everything. For one thing, this will be the character's first official entrance into the MCU since Disney bought Fox. For another, "Deadpool and Wolverine" will be the first R-rated film in the MCU, which is bound to be a big deal to some folks who want Marvel to push the envelope. And then there's the fact that Hugh Jackman is returning to the role of Wolverine after giving the character an emotional swan song in "Logan."

On top of all these things is the realization that "Deadpool and Wolverine" is the only MCU film scheduled for this year. Throw in the fact that the previous two "Deadpool" movies were box-office gold, and we're looking at the very real chance that "Deadpool and Wolverine" will right the sinking MCU ship. While we wait for that to be confirmed, we have our first trailer for the film courtesy of the Super Bowl. Watch it above.