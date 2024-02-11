Ryan Reynolds' Merc With A Mouth Enters The MCU In The Deadpool And Wolverine Super Bowl Trailer
Can Deadpool save the MCU? At one point, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was considered to be a sure thing — it was unbeatable. But recently, the MCU has faltered with diminishing box office returns and films and TV shows that just don't quite live up to the hype of yesteryear. Now, here comes "Deadpool and
Wolverine," a film that might change everything. For one thing, this will be the character's first official entrance into the MCU since Disney bought Fox. For another, "Deadpool and Wolverine" will be the first R-rated film in the MCU, which is bound to be a big deal to some folks who want Marvel to push the envelope. And then there's the fact that Hugh Jackman is returning to the role of Wolverine after giving the character an emotional swan song in "Logan."
On top of all these things is the realization that "Deadpool and Wolverine" is the only MCU film scheduled for this year. Throw in the fact that the previous two "Deadpool" movies were box-office gold, and we're looking at the very real chance that "Deadpool and Wolverine" will right the sinking MCU ship. While we wait for that to be confirmed, we have our first trailer for the film courtesy of the Super Bowl. Watch it above.
Remember Deadpool? He's back, in MCU form
A lot is riding on "Deadpool and Wolverine." Is bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back a good idea after the character had such a perfect send-off? Can Deadpool as a character work in the MCU? I don't know the answers to these questions, but I guess we'll find out. I'll confess I didn't care for the first "Deadpool" movie at all, but found the sequel to be a big improvement. Here's hoping this third film measures up.
In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, "Deadpool and Wolverine" also features Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Deadpool's fiancée; Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead; and, perhaps most surprising of all, Jennifer Garner returning as Elektra Natchios, a character she played in "Daredevil" and her own spin-off movie "Elektra." Shawn Levy directs a script credited to Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy.
"Deadpool and Wolverine" arrives on July 26, 2024.