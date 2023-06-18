How Marvel's John Romita Sr. Turned Spider-Man Into A Romantic Hero

A legend is no longer with us, for comic artist John Romita Sr. passed away on June 12, 2023, as confirmed by his son, John Romita Jr. (a prolific comic artist in his own right). Romita Sr. worked at both of the "Big Two" American comic companies over his long career, but his impact was most felt at Marvel, particularly with Spider-Man.

Romita was the second artist to draw "The Amazing Spider-Man" after original co-creator Steve Ditko left. Romita had previously been drawing "Daredevil" which, at the time, was basically low-rent "Spider-Man." Romita stayed on for about 50 issues and left just as lasting a legacy on Spider-Man as his predecessor did. Romita's debut issue, #39, was an important one: it's when the Green Goblin's true identity is finally revealed. Romita's cover, which depicted the Goblin on his glider dragging a tied-up, unmasked Spider-Man behind him, has been homaged plenty since.

However, I'd contend Romita's most important "Spider-Man" issue was #42. Why? That was the first appearance of Mary-Jane Watson; the issue famously ends with Peter Parker opening the door to greet her and being left dumbstruck by the redhead bombshell in front of him, who declares: "Face it, Tiger, you just hit the jackpot!"

MJ had been built up since "Amazing Spider-Man" #15 but was kept off-panel until #42. In issue #25, Liz Allan and Betty Brant's jaws drop at her beauty. While Ditko had first hinted at MJ's appearance, I'd argue only Romita could've crafted as stunning a first impression. MJ's debut, not just her first appearance but her addition to the book's supporting cast, also speaks to how Romita gave "The Amazing Spider-Man" a different style than Ditko; he brought romance to Peter Parker's life.