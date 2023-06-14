John Romita, Iconic Marvel And Spider-Man Comic Book Artist, Has Died

The world of comic books has lost a legend. John Romita Sr. — best known for co-creating Marvel characters such as Mary Jane Watson, the Wolverine / James "Logan" Howlett, and the Punisher / Frank Castle — has died aged 93. His son and fellow comic book artist, John Romita Jr., announced his father's death late on Tuesday on Twitter, revealing that Romita Sr. "passed away peacefully in his sleep." Calling him the greatest man he ever met, Romita Jr. added: "He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps."

Romita Sr.'s greatest work was on "The Amazing Spider-Man" series, which he took over from the departing Steve Ditko in August 1966 and established a new look for the superhero that became the definitive image going forward. "Romita's transformation of the character redefined the character's look and took the strip in a different direction. It also made him a star artist in the comic book world," comics historian Daniel Herman wrote in his book, "Silver Age: The Second Generation of Comic Book Artists."

Promoted to Marvel Comics art director by Stan Lee thanks to his work on "Spider-Man," Romita Sr. helped define the look of its pages and characters through the '70s and the '80s. During his time at Marvel, he would work on series such as "Captain America," "Doctor Strange," "Uncanny X-Men," and — the first DC and Marvel crossover in 1976 — "Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man."