Deadpool & Wolverine - Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Info

Are you ready to accept Wade Wilson as your Lord and Savior? We've come a long way from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool getting his mouth sewn shut for reasons only "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" director Gavin Hood can fathom (and even he would probably just shrug if you asked him). Now, 15 years after the Merc with a Mouth made his inauspicious live-action debut, the character is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film that sees him reunited with his former costar Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The latter had ostensibly hung up his claws for good after starring in James Mangold's elegiac "Logan," but the chance for a proper team-up with Reynolds (plus the opportunity to finally don Wolvie's fabled yellow super suit) was just too much for Jackman to pass on. That and Disney surely unloaded a dump truck's worth of money into his driveway. No judgment, Hugh!

With the superhero movie renaissance threatening to wind down and even the once-unstoppable MCU starting to crumble, it now falls to "Deadpool & Wolverine" to right this ship before it's too late. (I mean, there's also "Madame Web," but even that movie's early defenders aren't counting on it bucking this trend.) And while the first two "Deadpool" films were colossal hits at the box office, it's been a long six years since "Deadpool 2" came out ... and as we saw in 2023, having Marvel in your corner no longer guarantees success in this day and age. But far from buckling under the pressure, "Deadpool & Wolverine" appears to be leaning into the challenge and even incorporating it into its meta proceedings (in true Wade Wilson fashion).

So, with all that out of the way, let's recount what we know about the film so far.