One Of Deadpool 3's Writers Destroyed Spider-Man's Love Life In The Comics

As movies and TV shows have become the dominant mode of superhero storytelling, some comic writers have crossed mediums with the characters they pen. Allan Heinberg wrote a brief run on "Wonder Woman" and years later wrote the screenplay for the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie. Brian Michael Bendis, the defining Marvel Comics writer of the 2000s, sat on Marvel Studios' now-disbanded "creative committee." James Gunn, as the co-head of DC Studios, has brought writer Tom King ("Batman," "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow") into the fold.

"Deadpool & Wolverine," which brings the 20th Century Fox side of Marvel into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the latest example of this; one of the movie's five credited co-writers is Zeb Wells, who also wrote an episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." For some Marvel Comic fans, however, his name lives in infamy.

Now, Wells' "X-Men" related work is well-regarded. The 18-issue series "Hellions" was like a mutant version of "Suicide Squad" — some minor X-Men villains and disgraced heroes (like Cyclops' little bro Havok) were put on a team to redeem themselves. Only problem? Their den mother was the ever-manipulative Nathaniel Essex, aka Mister Sinister, who puppeteered the team like he does everyone (sometimes with lethal consequences).

Like fellow writer Kieron Gillen (an important figure in current "X-Men" comics), Wells writes Sinister like a solipsistic dandy who relishes being evil. With the same breath, he'll stab you in the back and drop his jaw at you being naive enough to give him an opening to do so. Wells enjoyed playing with his readers like Sinister did his Hellions, and the result was hearts aching over D-Listers like Wild Child and Nanny.

So, if "Hellions" is so good, what's the problem? Wells tanked his reputation with his next assignment, "The Amazing Spider-Man," by doing the dirty work of Marvel Editorial and splitting up Spidey and Mary Jane.