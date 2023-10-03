X-Men: Apocalypse Teased A Sinister Sequel That Never Came

Little good came out of "X-Men: Apocalypse." The preceding film "Days of Future Past" was meant to be a fresh start for the Merry Mutants. Instead, director Bryan Singer was exposed as creatively bankrupt; "Apocalypse" rehashes beats from Singer's previous movies like a "greatest hits" compilation. Singer always had little interest in the source material comics and "Apocalypse" showed he was out of his depth trying to make an "X-Men" movie that felt more like them.

This feeling of running on fumes, juxtaposed with a comical misuse of Oscar Isaac's talents, meant "Apocalypse" was the beginning of the end for 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" movies, not a new dawn. It's certainly when their spell over me ended.

The post-credits scene of "X-Men: Apocalypse" in particular is pointless. Its very inclusion was Fox taking a page from rival Marvel Studios, but the sequel set-up doesn't pay off. In this scene, men in black suits survey the remains of Weapon X, littered with dead soldiers killed by a feral Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) earlier in the film. They find a vial of Wolverine's frozen blood and pack it in a briefcase labeled "Essex Corp."

This refers to Nathaniel Essex, a.k.a. Mister Sinister, a prominent X-Men villain. He's an evil geneticist, so his apparent interest in Wolverine's DNA tracks. But if you're not a comic fan, that name means nothing to you. Since the "X-Men" franchise met an ignominious end with 2019's "Dark Phoenix," this post-credits stinger came to a total dead end, which means it still doesn't.