Jon Hamm Confirms He Almost Played The X-Men Villain Mr. Sinister

A bit of would-be comic book movie history has finally been confirmed. Former "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm has now finally said directly that yes, he was in talks to play the "X-Men" villain Mister Sinister. This would have happened in a proposed sequel to "The New Mutants" that never came to pass — and thus this bit of casting never came to fruition.

Hamm recently spoke with Yahoo, confirming the rumor years after talk of his potential casting initially surfaced. While "The New Mutants" director Josh Boone intended to tease Mister Sinister in a post-credits scene, Hamm revealed that he never shot anything, and this is merely something that would have come to pass under different circumstances:

"I never shot anything. I remember having a conversation with people: I'm a huge comic book fan, especially of the X-Men and The New Mutants, so I was excited to be considered. But these conversations happen and then life intervenes."

Alas, this all went south. Disney purchased Fox in 2019 and "The New Mutants" collected a lot of dust on the shelf before finally being released in the summer of 2020 at the height of the pandemic. It promptly earned mixed reviews and made very little at the box office. Ultimately, "The New Mutants" concluded Fox's version of the "X-Men" franchise with a whimper, and Mister Sinister remains a villain that has yet to see the light of day in live-action.