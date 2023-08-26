Sigourney Weaver Almost Played A Classic X-Men Character In The Last Stand

20th Century Fox's Studios' third "X-Men" film changed a lot due to the departure of director Bryan Singer, who was replaced by Brett Ratner (the franchise trading one accused sex offender for another).

Part of Singer's unrealized plans for this trilogy capper, ultimately subtitled "The Last Stand," was to introduce a famous comic character played by an A-List star. Screenwriter Dan Harris, who left the project to work on "Superman Returns" with Singer, revealed back in 2004:

"We were going to do 'X-Men 3' for a little while and our big secret or coup was — and it's not going to happen so it's OK — we wanted to have a character that was Emma Frost, a famous 'X-Men' character. She's called the White Queen. We were going to ask Sigourney [Weaver] to be it. She was an empath in our version of the movie, which means she could control people's emotions."

"The Last Stand" adapts "The Dark Phoenix Saga," where Emma was introduced in the comics. So, I understand the impulse to bring her on board. Ratner's "The Last Stand" introduced a boatload of new Mutant characters (doing justice to few of them), but Emma wasn't among their numbers.

Weaver is one of the best actors alive, but she strikes me as an odd choice for Emma Frost. Her version would've undoubtedly been a steep departure from the comics — not that the "X-Men" movies have ever been shy about deviating from their source material.