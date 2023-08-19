James Marsden & Hugh Jackman's X-Men Suits Made For An Embarrassing First Day On Set

The X-Men character Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, always had to wear specially fitted sunglasses or a custom visor — outfitted with magical crystal lenses — to block the powerful laser beams that were always pouring out of his eyes. Weirdly, the eye beams couldn't burn through his own eyelids. The character of Wolverine, meanwhile, was outfitted with striped yellow spandex and an enormous mask sporting outsize facial "wings" that stuck out at least four inches on either side of his head. The costume didn't look very wolverine-like — wolverines aren't yellow — but it was pointy and vicious and looked cool on the page. High-contrast colors tend to "pop" in superhero stories.

Superhero costumes work perfectly well when the character is merely a drawing on a piece of paper. When outfitting living actors with the same costumes, however, it might look a little silly and, if the costume is too weird, will require a redesign. That was certainly the thought that went into the costumes for Bryan Singer's 2000 film adaptation, "X-Men." The yellow Wolverine spandex was considered too weird, and the characters even make fun of the idea in dialogue. The costumes, then, became full-body, all-black pleather jumpsuits with only the slightest hints of color hidden in a network of piping. Some comic book purists whinged about the change. Others took the redesign in stride.

The black pleather, however, came with issues of its own. In a 2020 video interview with Vanity Fair, actor James Marsden, who played Cyclops in "X-Men," talked about how the superhero jumpsuits weren't very flexible and how he and Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine, had trouble moving, jumping, and performing stunts.

And, yes, Marsden had to wear that bloody visor every day of the shoot. He could barely see out of it.