Will Deadpool 3 Be R-Rated Now That Disney Is Involved? Here's What We Know

Fortunately, part of Disney's acquisition of Fox was continuing to keep 20th Century Studios as a separate brand, which would allow for R-rated projects. This means that although "Deadpool 3" will be part of the MCU, the film will not follow the same rating requirements. The film's co-writer spoke with The Playlist about the film's rating to assure everyone that there will be no watering down the material. "It's these [Disney] people and these people do things their way," said Rhett Reese. "And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel's been incredibly supportive." He continued, "They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It's not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, 'You know, that's too far,' that could happen, but to this point, it's been nothing but support."

In a delightful surprise, Reese said that the Disney/Marvel folks have been extremely open to collaboration, offering elements from the established MCU if need be. "We're not ... this is not going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool,'" Reese said. "So they're awesome, and now it's up to us to come through and justify that faith." Reese also tackled the R-rating debate directly and has no doubt that the film will continue the trend of the first two films. "Oh, absolutely. They're not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never, I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R and we're proceeding as if it's R," he said. "We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change."