The Fascinating Way Fall Transformed Its R-Rating To PG-13 Using Deepfake Tech

Scott Mann's film "Fall," due in theaters this week, is about two young women (Virginia Gardner and Grace Caroline Currey) who become stranded at the very top of an abandoned 2,000-foot tall radio tower in the middle of the desert. The two characters climb to the top of the tower to scatter the ashes of a beloved late husband when their ladder breaks off and they get stuck. There are likely some acrophobes already having panic attacks reading this very premise.

For a little context, 2,000 feet is about the height of some of the peaks in the Adirondacks. At sea level, oxygen saturation is at about 20.9%. At 2,000 feet up, it's at 19.4%, so one will have the slightest trouble drawing breath. Just for trivia's sake: Mt. Everest, at about 29,000 feet and has a saturation level of about 6.9%.

As one might imagine, the characters in "Fall," in staring down an enormous drop, find themselves panicking a lot. In so doing, Currey and Gardner let fly any number of colorful obscenities, improvising their fear. "Fall," operating on a tiny budget of only $3 million, had just enough time and the resources to shoot the film on a schedule and bring it back to the lab for editing. Because of the strict rules of the MPA rating systems, however, "Fall" was going to receive an R-rating, merely for its repeated used of the f-word. That meant kids under 17 wouldn't be allowed to see it without a guardian accompanying them, thus taking a chunk out of the box office.

In order to cover up the f-bombs and secure a coveted PG-13 rating, Scott Mann hired a special AI firm called Flawless to transform the cussing into something more innocuous.