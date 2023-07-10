First Deadpool 3 Image Reveals Hugh Jackman's Wolverine In The Classic Yellow Suit
Breathe easy, comic book fans — your long national nightmare is now officially over! Purists across the globe have been suffering in unending agony over the fact that each and every live-action take on Wolverine has neglected to put poor Hugh Jackman in a brightly-colored spandex suit in an homage to the original character's look in the comics and cartoons. Heck, the original "X-Men" movies even went so far as to laugh at the notion altogether, turning that desire into a punchline. Well, superhero movies have come a long way since the early 2000s. Not only will the upcoming "Deadpool 3" resurrect Jackman's Wolverine, previously killed off in as poignant a goodbye as you could ever hope for in 2017's "Logan," but our first official look at the movie confirms the news fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for throughout the last two decades.
Yes, believe your eyes. After years of beating around the bush, Jackman's Wolverine will finally don the comic-accurate suit lifted straight out of every nerd's wet dream. With director Shawn Levy on board and star Ryan Reynolds calling the shots, it was probably inevitable that "Deadpool 3" would mark the occasion of shifting over from 20th Century Fox to Disney (and, by extension, the Marvel Cinematic Universe) in grand style. Well, those hopes have now been confirmed thanks to Reynolds' early-morning post on his Instagram stories today, with a higher resolution version coming from the official Deadpool Twitter account.
Nice threads!
How's that for showing up in style? With nothing more than a cheeky "Don't blink" caption and no other fanfare, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds dropped the bombshell of all bombshells on superhero movie fans. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will, indeed, suit up in his classic yellow suit alongside Deadpool's instantly-recognizable red outfit in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." You can check out a full screenshot of the Instagram story below.
One can only assume that world peace, an unprecedented worldwide collaboration to stem the tide of climate change, and an end to this capitalistic hellscape will all swiftly follow, but /Film can't quite confirm those details just yet. For now, we'll just have to make do with the fact that "Deadpool 3" is now shaping up to be a fan-pleasing threequel in every major aspect. The irreverent and incredibly meta threequel feels like the perfect avenue to debut the Wolverine look that countless comics readers have been clamoring for, even as rumors swirl of all sorts of other cameos and multiverse shenanigans the film might include. Do Reynolds and director Shawn Levy truly have something special up their sleeves? Is this all a distraction from the fact that commencing production on an improvisation-heavy "Deadpool" movie in the middle of the writers' strike that prohibits anyone, including Reynolds himself, from deviating from the script and ad-libbing lines on the day of shooting feels like a pretty misguided idea?
Who's to say? In any case, fans now have the ketchup-and-mustard-themed Deadpool/Wolverine team-up they've always dreamed about, taking one decades-spanning wrong and finally setting it right.
Yellow spandex, or something like it
But what could this new costume mean, both for Wolverine and for "Deadpool 3"? As mentioned above, the rumor mill suggests the new film will tap into the recent wave of multiverse superhero movies (that would explain why Jennifer Garner's Elektra is popping up), which could mean this version of Logan is from a different universe than the one who saw such a tragic end a few years back. It would certainly explain why he's suited up in bright yellow, when Hugh Jackman's superhero previously preferred black leather and white sleeveless t-shirts. What if this Wolverine is the live-action version of the character from the '90s animated series, or even one taken straight from the comics, with a completely different history?
However, Jackman's Wolverine hasn't been entirely divorced from that classic yellow costume. An alternate ending for 2013's "The Wolverine" saw Logan gifted with a new costume, one resembling his traditional comic book digs, but he never actually put it on. So, if "Deadpool 3" really wants to dig into X-Men movie lore and go nuts, this could be Logan finally breaking out that outfit after letting it sit in a box for over a decade. Of course, the real problem with this is that "Logan" gave the character such a perfect exit that resurrecting him for a buddy movie with Wade Wilson can't help but cheapen that film. Put your money on this being a full-on multiverse adventure, and for the jokes about to Logan's dramatic death in another universe to fly fast and furious.
"Deadpool 3" is currently slated for a theatrical release on May 4, 2024.