First Deadpool 3 Image Reveals Hugh Jackman's Wolverine In The Classic Yellow Suit

How's that for showing up in style? With nothing more than a cheeky "Don't blink" caption and no other fanfare, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds dropped the bombshell of all bombshells on superhero movie fans. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will, indeed, suit up in his classic yellow suit alongside Deadpool's instantly-recognizable red outfit in the upcoming "Deadpool 3." You can check out a full screenshot of the Instagram story below.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

One can only assume that world peace, an unprecedented worldwide collaboration to stem the tide of climate change, and an end to this capitalistic hellscape will all swiftly follow, but /Film can't quite confirm those details just yet. For now, we'll just have to make do with the fact that "Deadpool 3" is now shaping up to be a fan-pleasing threequel in every major aspect. The irreverent and incredibly meta threequel feels like the perfect avenue to debut the Wolverine look that countless comics readers have been clamoring for, even as rumors swirl of all sorts of other cameos and multiverse shenanigans the film might include. Do Reynolds and director Shawn Levy truly have something special up their sleeves? Is this all a distraction from the fact that commencing production on an improvisation-heavy "Deadpool" movie in the middle of the writers' strike that prohibits anyone, including Reynolds himself, from deviating from the script and ad-libbing lines on the day of shooting feels like a pretty misguided idea?

Who's to say? In any case, fans now have the ketchup-and-mustard-themed Deadpool/Wolverine team-up they've always dreamed about, taking one decades-spanning wrong and finally setting it right.