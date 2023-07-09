Across The Spider-Verse's Indian Spider-Man Drew Inspiration From 1970s Indian Indrajal Comics & More

There are an overwhelming number of Spider-People on display in the new animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," so stopping to analyze each one has been a massive task. Some of the characters have long and storied histories in Marvel Comics, such as Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099. Others are mere winks to one-shot characters that only barely appeared on the page, such as Peter Parkedcar, a Spider-Man that is also a dune buggy.

One of the more notable Spiders in "Across the Spider-Verse" was Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), aka. Spider-Man India, a character who lives in the high-tech city of Mumbattan (an amalgam of Mumbai and Manhattan). When the film's main character, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) skipped merrily into a parallel universe, he and Pavitr briefly teamed up to stop an interdimensional villain. Miles would also learn that Pavitr, unlike most Spider-Men, had not yet suffered an origin-story-level personal tragedy; he was still early in his career.

Pavitr was inspired by the "Spider-Man: India" comics, first published in 2004. It seems that the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray once convinced Marvel svengali Stan Lee to create the character. Sadly, Pavitr wouldn't be created until years after Ray's death. "Spider-Man: India" was only a four-issue miniseries, but thanks to the long memory of Marvel Comics, instantly became a permanent part of Spider-Man lore. In 2023, Pavitr was finally seen on the big screen.

According to the new book "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie," the designs for Pavitr were inspired by deep-cut Indian comics that anyone outside of India likely hasn't heard of. The film's designers looked into Indrajal Comics, a local imprint best known for regional stories about the Phantom, Flash Gordon, and Mandrake the Magician.