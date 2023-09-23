X-Men: The Animated Series Pulled A Trick On Marvel To Get The Show Approved

When the X-Men debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1963, their superhero costumes looked a little more like school uniforms. The team at the time was made up of the characters Cyclops, Ice Man, Beast, Marvel Girl, and Angel, and they all wore a notable yellow-and-blue ensemble with hoods to partially cover their faces. "The Uncanny X-Men" also allowed creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to skip over the bothersome task of having to invent a superhero origin story. Rather than a tale of cosmic rays, gamma radiation, spider-bites, or some other powers-granting conceit, the X-Men were merely born with their abilities. They are mutants.

When the X-Men universe expanded to include more and more characters, the blue-and-yellow ensembles gave way to a wide variety of outlandish costumes, each one adhering to the styles of the day. Those who read X-Men comics in the 1990s, for instance, will likely recall the abundance of leather jackets worn over spandex tunics. And pouches. So ... many ... pouches. In 1992, the original "Uncanny" comic was rebooted with an all-new "X-Men" #1, featuring a notable costume overall drawn by veteran superhero artist Jim Lee. For a generation, the 1992 costumes became the new standard for the X-Men's design.

Lee's 1992 costumes were also what the makers of "X-Men: The Animated Series" used when designing the X-Men characters for the small screen. The '90s color scheme and the design were ported over directly. Sadly, because of politics involving the then-nascent Marvel competitor Image Comics, those designs were almost not used. In the 2003 book "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series" by Eric Lewald, writer Will Meugniot revealed that he had to hoodwink the studio into accepting Lee's 1992 designs.