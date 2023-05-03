Superstar Comics Artist Jim Lee Is Now President Of DC – And That Means Something For James Gunn's DCU

Jim Lee, the legendary comic book artist who has been at DC Comics since 1998, is getting a big promotion. After serving as Chief Creative Officer and Publisher at the company for some time, Lee has officially been promoted to President of DC Comics. What's more, Lee will maintain his status as CCO and Publisher, making him one of the most powerful people at one of the most powerful publishers of superhero comics, rivaled only by Marvel.

According to The Wrap, Lee will continue to report directly to Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences at Warner Bros. Discovery. DC is owned by WBD, and the comic publisher has been huge focus for the company ever since Discovery's acquisition of WarnerMedia last year. To that end, Lee is now poised to be working closely with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, as they get ready to relaunch the DC Universe in 2024 and beyond with a rebooted slate of movies and TV shows. To that end, the report notes that Lee "leads creative efforts to integrate DC's publishing portfolio of characters and stories across all media."

Gunn and Safran took over as the heads of DC Studios several months ago and have already announced plans for the new DCU, with the first chapter being dubbed "Gods and Monsters." Gunn, the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and DC's "The Suicide Squad," is set to kick things off in earnest by writing and directing "Superman: Legacy" for 2025. No doubt, with his new appointment, Lee will have a part to play as this bold new era for DC gets underway.