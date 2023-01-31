New DC Universe Video Games Will Be In Continuity With Film And Television

The time has finally come, DC fans. As promised, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the recently appointed co-heads of DC Studios, have laid out their initial plans for the brand-new DC Universe. And yes, to be perfectly clear, it is very much going to be new — not just in terms of characters that we're going to see on screen, but in terms of the overall approach. To that end, video games are going to be a big part of the equation. While no specific video game titles were announced at this time, we did learn how the team will approach games. In short: it's all connected.

At a recent press event attended by /Film's Jenna Busch, Gunn and Safran pulled back the curtain on the first wave of the new DCU. Speaking about video games, Safran said that "Gaming is a big part of what we're doing, and everything we do at DC comes through us. Gaming is just part of it, but it's an area that we love, and we think could be really expanded upon." The executive added that the idea is to put "an emphasis on storytelling and the universe, as opposed to individual movies or television." Gunn, meanwhile, chimed in to give some more specifics on how they will approach the storytelling in these games.