Superhero Bits: James Gunn Sold Lots Of DC Comics, Emma Roberts Isn't A Superhero In Madame Web & More

One of the most surprising projects announced as part of the new DC Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran was "The Authority." Based on the Wildstorm comic book title of the same name, the superhero team is relatively obscure and, technically speaking, not even part of the main DC continuity. So, what does the book's co-creator Warren Ellis think of all this? In a newsletter, the comic book legend shared his thoughts, including the fact that he spoke briefly with Gunn about it:

"After that news broke, I briefly exchanged messages with James Gunn, during which I wished him luck and told him to have fun with it, and later that day Jim Lee phoned me to give a few more details. I know very little more than you do, at this point, and this is because James and Peter Safran are running a very tight ship with very high operational security, and I'm not about to mess with that. I'm very interested to see what happens next. As I said to James Gunn: if it gets made under his watch, I know that it will at least have good music ... Anyway. There are [plans] for DC Films to make a THE AUTHORITY film. Obviously, it may never happen. Plans change all the time. And I won't be saying any more about it until either I'm told I can or something gets properly reported out about it. But it's nice to know they really want to make it, and I wish them all the luck in the world."

"The Authority" does not yet have a release date set.