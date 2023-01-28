Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Found The Perfect 'Villain Song' For Kang The Conqueror

Nothing beats a good villain theme. Yet despite being the world's dominant media franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't produced many memorable character themes (I'll defer an explanation to Every Frame a Painting), and there are even fewer villains with a signature leitmotif.

That doesn't mean they don't have unofficial villain songs, though. In a recent interview for the upcoming issue of Total Film, which hits shelves next Thursday, Jonathan Majors revealed he brought his own theme for Kang the Conqueror to the set of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." While director Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd were listening to '80s New Romantic bands (including Adam and the Ants, naturally), Majors was getting into the mindset of a conqueror with the rap song "9mm." A track on David Banner's 2008 album "The Greatest Story Ever Told," the song features Akon, Lil Wayne, and Snoop Dogg.

The lyrics are just one part of the sound in "9mm," but their aggressive self-aggrandizing definitely fits a time-bending conqueror like Kang. Take the chorus, which gives the song its title and central motif:

I got a nine millimeter Ready to go off any minute so you feel it (so you feel it) Because of the law, I had to conceal it (to conceal it) But if you f*** around you gon' make me reveal it, ay (ay)

"[It's] essentially just like the hardest villain song," Majors enthused. "It's got horn, it's got the fanfare, the pomp and circumstance of a legion — Alexander the Great and [Julius] Caesar and everybody — coming home." (Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar were among the character reference points Majors was given for Kang, alongside Genghis Khan.) "It's just wicked. That song I would play on repeat cranked all the way up on set."