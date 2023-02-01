Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Director James Mangold To Direct Swamp Thing For DC Studios

It turns out that a cryptic Twitter post can mean a lot more than just reminiscing about your favorite superhero. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that James Mangold is in negotiations to direct the recently-announced "Swamp Thing" film for DC Studios. While Mangold was not mentioned during the private press event revealing the new DC Universe movie and TV show slate, it appears he will be among the first of many directors to bring these projects to the screen.

"Swamp Thing" itself is expected to be the darkest movie of DC Studios' theatrical fare, with co-CEO Peter Safran teasing it as a look into the character's horrifying origins. The most common iteration of the character is biologist Alec Holland, who became the creature after a botched heist in his Louisiana laboratory. It is likely that Holland will be the film's focus, although other iterations of the character, such as Levi Kamei, could take center stage.

If "Swamp Thing" sounds a bit out of place among other newly-announced projects like "Superman: Legacy" or "The Brave and the Bold," that's by design. According to Safran, different tones and genres are going to be the focal point of the DCU (with Swamp Thing being the perfect character to incorporate horror):