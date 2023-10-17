The Spider-Verse's Peter B. Parker Is Getting A Midlife Crisis Marvel Comic

Even as superhero movies took Hollywood and the box office by storm in the 2010s, it has proven difficult for fans of those movies to get into the source material comics. If you're a Spider-Man fan eagerly waiting for "Beyond The Spider-Verse," though, pay attention to a new comic swinging its way to stores in January 2024. It will be the easiest jumping-on point for you in a long while.

That comic is "Ultimate Spider-Man," first announced via Marvel's Twitter account on September 20, 2023. It will be an ongoing series written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Marco Checchetto. The talent involved was already enough to pique comic fans' interest (and we'll explain why it should rouse yours' too soon). More details about "Ultimate Spider-Man were confirmed at New York Comic-Con this past weekend — at a panel attended by comics outlet AIPT, Hickman said the comic will be about a middle-aged Spider-Man, dubbing it "Ultimate Peter B. Parker."

That middle initial is very important and indicates how Hickman might be writing the character. The reason why lies in the Spider-Verse.