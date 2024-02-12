The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer Is More Closely Tied To The MCU Than We Expected

This post contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2.

"Deadpool 3" — or rather, "Deadpool & Wolverine" — dropped its first trailer during Super Bowl LVIII and confirmed that Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will be journeying deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, on the ground first tread by the Disney+ series "Loki," which wrapped its second season last year.

When Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox went through, the expectation (at least for most folks) was that the old "X-Men" films would be wiped away in a blank slate reboot. However, the MCU has since been pulling from those previously unconnected X-movies; clearly, Marvel Studios would prefer to bank on audience familiarity with Fox's X-Men. Patrick Stewart showed up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" as Professor X and Kelsey Grammer cameoed as Beast in the post-credit scene of "The Marvels." Whether or not these were the original characters or unique variants is besides the point — what matters is that they were the actors and characters the audience recognized.

Now, as you might've guessed, "Deadpool & Wolverine" teams up its red spandex-clad antihero with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and brings them both into the MCU. Deadpool's comedy thrives on fourth wall breaks and "Deadpool 2" introduced time travel, so smoothing the series from one franchise into another is certainly doable.

And the trailer suggests how this smoothing will be done while confirming what previous set images had teased.