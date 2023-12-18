Marvel And Creed Star Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Harassment And Assault

[UPDATE: This article has been updated with the announcement that Disney/Marvel have fired Jonathan Majors following the verdict. Additional information follows the initial reporting.]

After an estimated four hours of deliberation over the course of three days, a New York jury has found Marvel and "Creed III" star Jonathan Majors guilty of harassment and assault in the third degree as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Majors called 911 on March 25, 2023, claiming that he had found his former partner Grace Jabbari unconscious in their apartment, and was arrested after police discovered Jabbari had an injured finger and a laceration behind her ear. Majors was facing four charges of assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment (this is not a repeated word, it is a different charge of harassment). He pled not guilty to all charges.

It's important to note that Jabbari was not the person who brought the charges against Majors, but rather the state of New York through a criminal trial. As THR notes, this means "the burden of proof is higher for the jury who had to find proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on each charge." In layman's terms — the jury had to be abundantly certain that Majors was guilty. Following Majors' arrest, he was dropped as a client by his publicity firm, the Lede Company, and his managers from Management 360. His upcoming film "Magazine Dreams" was also removed from the Searchlight Features release calendar despite rave reviews and possible Oscar contention. Good.

Sentencing is set for February 6, 2024.