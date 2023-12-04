New Deadpool 3 Set Images Reveal A Marvel Crossover No One Saw Coming
What on Earth is Marvel cooking up with the production of "Deadpool 3"? The highly-anticipated threequel immediately made waves the moment it was confirmed that star Hugh Jackman would be returning to the Marvel universe as Wolverine, somehow resurrecting the grizzled mutant to reteam with co-star Ryan Reynolds for the first time since 2006's awfully misguided "X-Men Origins" prequel. The fact that the film will be set within the official canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature Jackman donning the character's comic-accurate yellow suit for the first time in live-action is only the icing on the cake, as are the constant rumors of the project acting as a multiversal reset button to help usher in even more original X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox-produced franchise.
In a departure from the studio's firmly anti-spoiler shroud of secrecy to this point, however, Marvel's notoriously trigger-happy snipers have been thwarted so far, largely thanks to the choice to film much of "Deadpool 3" outdoors and on-location. /Film has previously reported on certain eyebrow-raising set photos which have hinted at deeply meta developments in the story, but none quite rival the super-spoilery hints provided by the latest batch of leaked images from the set. And just in case it wasn't already clear, everything from this point on will feature major spoilers about possible plot points that audiences can expect to see when the film comes to theaters next year. (In fact, thanks to a recent slew of release date changes, this will be the only Marvel movie bowing in all of 2024.)
What these latest set photos hint at could upend everything fans have assumed about what "Deadpool 3" has up its sleeves, to say the least. Read on for more details!
Unexpected crossovers
By now, the Merc with the Mouth has fully trained viewers to expect the unexpected. Remember when the first "Deadpool" set its entire climax on a helicarrier ripped straight out of the MCU, though without ever calling attention to it? Or when the sequel hilariously paid a visit to Professor X's mansion and rudely interrupted an X-Men meeting? Well, that was nothing compared to what "Deadpool 3" appears to be folding into the action.
Thanks to new set photos posted on Twitter (formally known as "X"), we now know that the production crew brought a couple of vehicles onto the set that will presumably be featured in the plot. That's nothing special for any spectacle-filled superhero movie, of course, but these in particular carry major repercussions for just how zany this film could become. The first attention-grabbing crossover comes courtesy of a certain cupcake truck that, on the surface, might not seem all that interesting. But eagle-eyed fans will surely recognize this as the exact same truck that appeared in Marvel's "Moon Knight" series streaming on Disney+. Oscar Isaac's superhero with an identity crisis once manically drove this same van through the perilous twists and turns of the Alps while escaping from bad guys. There are some obvious alterations made to the truck here, of course, but it's still recognizably one and the same.
The second reveal involves an even more shocking blast from the MCU's past. The set photos also appear to show the souped-up roadster (a 1942 V16 Coupe, for the gearheads out there) owned by Hugo Weaving's Red Skull in "Captain America: The First Avenger." If one looks even closer, there also appears to be Cap's World War II-era motorcycle hanging out nearby, too. What could this all mean? The possibilities are endless.
What in the multiverse is going on here?
Obviously, these set photos have already riled up the internet and fans everywhere are scrambling to untangle the mind-bending ramifications that this will have on the overall plot of "Deadpool 3." Even more spoilers have been floating around social media regarding rumored appearances and crossovers galore, but at least one strong theory has emerged that has gained traction among fans. In fact, this could explain everything about these latest visuals from the set of the threequel.
The explanation goes like this: Where else have Marvel fans seen derelict objects and discarded ruins casually tossed aside for various characters to stumble upon? "Loki" season 1 introduced the concept of "The Void," a purgatory-like realm where timeline-hopping Variants who have been "pruned" by the Time Variance Authority all end up. The Thanos-copter, Alligator Loki, and even the briefest glimpse of Throg provided fun little Easter eggs, but everything seems to be pointing towards the idea that "Deadpool 3" could revisit this same location. With the concept of time travel fully established thanks to the post-credits scene of "Deadpool 2," perhaps the team-up of Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Jackman's Logan will take the next step and end up getting on the radar of the TVA in the worst possible way. Should they be pruned (presumably this takes place before the season 2 finale of "Loki," when the remaining members of the TVA recommit to a much less violent mode of operation), the two could very well end up in The Void and surrounded by Variants of other Marvel movies.
Whether this suggests a grand crossover with "Loki" and other MCU installments or simply hints at more multiversal hijinks to come, all eyes will be on "Deadpool 3" when it arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.