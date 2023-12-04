New Deadpool 3 Set Images Reveal A Marvel Crossover No One Saw Coming

What on Earth is Marvel cooking up with the production of "Deadpool 3"? The highly-anticipated threequel immediately made waves the moment it was confirmed that star Hugh Jackman would be returning to the Marvel universe as Wolverine, somehow resurrecting the grizzled mutant to reteam with co-star Ryan Reynolds for the first time since 2006's awfully misguided "X-Men Origins" prequel. The fact that the film will be set within the official canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature Jackman donning the character's comic-accurate yellow suit for the first time in live-action is only the icing on the cake, as are the constant rumors of the project acting as a multiversal reset button to help usher in even more original X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox-produced franchise.

In a departure from the studio's firmly anti-spoiler shroud of secrecy to this point, however, Marvel's notoriously trigger-happy snipers have been thwarted so far, largely thanks to the choice to film much of "Deadpool 3" outdoors and on-location. /Film has previously reported on certain eyebrow-raising set photos which have hinted at deeply meta developments in the story, but none quite rival the super-spoilery hints provided by the latest batch of leaked images from the set. And just in case it wasn't already clear, everything from this point on will feature major spoilers about possible plot points that audiences can expect to see when the film comes to theaters next year. (In fact, thanks to a recent slew of release date changes, this will be the only Marvel movie bowing in all of 2024.)

What these latest set photos hint at could upend everything fans have assumed about what "Deadpool 3" has up its sleeves, to say the least. Read on for more details!