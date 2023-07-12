Deadpool 3 Set Images Reveal A Wolverine Versus Wade Brawl And A Big Meta Touch

Filming is well underway on "Deadpool 3" after years of waiting for Wade Wilson's next big screen adventure. Ryan Reynolds is back in the saddle as the Merc With a Mouth but, perhaps more importantly, so is Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's "Logan." While much remains mysterious about the cinematic adventure these two will be going on, some new set photos have revealed that the duo will be having one heck of a brawl in the film.

We recently got a look at the first official photo from the film, which confirmed that Wolverine will finally wear his yellow costume. Now, some recent set photos have surfaced online that show the fan-favorite mutant duking it out with Deadpool. The image we have here, which you can see up above, shows Wade getting the best of Wolverine, with Jackman yelping out in pain. But that's really just the tip of the iceberg, as it looks like this is going to be part of a pretty big action sequence.

Other photos that were taken during filming in the U.K. seemingly from the same sequence show off some tricky wire work, more of the dusty landscape, and more blows being exchanged between these two beloved characters. But more has been revealed as of late that suggests the meta nature of this installment in the franchise will take things to a new level.

Deadpool is going to take on the Marvel multiverse as only Deadpool can.