How The Heck Is Wolverine Alive In Deadpool 3? An Investigation

The "Deadpool" movies are a bit of a miracle of superhero cinema. The first film was famously greenlit after test footage leaked in 2014 (and only became an origin story after Ryan Reynolds came on board), and went on to break box office records. Now, a third film is finally in production after originally getting caught in the middle of a studio acquisition — especially funny considering Fox mandated a Disney joke cut from "Deadpool 2."

"Deadpool 3" is posed to be one hell of a superhero movie. While the MPA (Motion Picture Association, formerly MPAA) hasn't formally given an audience rating for the film, the cast and crew have continuously promised the film will retain its R rating, which is cause for celebration given that this would be Deadpool's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This means there is a whole new world to explore in this movie, and if the first official image and some recent bizarre casting news are to be believed, this may be the biggest, most meta "Deadpool" yet.

Indeed, arguably the biggest appeal of "Deadpool 3" is the news that Hugh Jackman will not only return to play Wolverine, but he's a big part of the story, and will even don the character's iconic yellow costume. But wait, didn't Wolverine die in "Logan," the Oscar-nominated 2017 film? Why, yes. Yes, he did. And there we have the big question mark going into "Deadpool 3." How is Wolverine alive? Let's dig in, shall we?