A Deleted Loki Season 1 Scene Would've Given Throg His Time To Shine

The second season of the Disney+ Marvel series "Loki" is on the way, and in honor of the God of Mischief's (Tom Hiddleston) return to the small screen, "Loki" season 1 is out on Blu-ray. There are a lot of reasons to do a rewatch of the best of the Marvel Disney+ shows so far. We love Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius) together. We love how Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is both clearly a Loki and also a very separate and different person from Loki Prime because of her experiences. It also might be because we need to see Alligator Loki and Throg (Frog Thor) again.

While Alligator Loki got to wear the horns and be a presence on screen for a bit, we only got a very tiny blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of Throg in the fifth episode as the camera moves through the Void. He's stuck in a jar and while I laughed my ass off at that moment after jumping up and down because, you guys, Throg, I've also wished he'd gotten more screen time.

Friends, if you feel like I do, you're going to be very happy about a deleted Throg scene from "Loki" season 1. Not only are we getting another look at Loki's past in a video that Mobius shows him at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), but Throg gets a really great moment.