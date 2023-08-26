Chris Hemsworth Lent His Thor Abilities To Loki In A Small But Mighty Way

Thanks to "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everyone knows about the Thor variant that is Mighty Thor, i.e. when Jane Foster wielded Mjolnir and became a blonde-haired Asgardian warrior herself. But what about Old King Thor, the embittered Thor from a future where the gods are no more in the world of Marvel Comics (think "Logan" but make it, er, Thor-y)? Or that time in the comics when the X-Men's Ororo Munroe — better known as Storm — gained a magical hammer to go with her weather-based superpowers, transforming her into the Goddess of Thunder?

Of course, no discussion of Marvel Comics' many variations on the God of Thunder would be complete without talking about Simon Walterson, aka. Frog Thor or "Throg." Created in the 1980s by Walter Simonson (who, as you can plainly see, remixed his name to come up with the character's moniker), Walterson was a human who was turned into a frog upon failing to repay the witch who allowed him to speak to his late wife. Renamed Puddlegulp by his fellow frogs, Walterson joined his amphibious brethren in their war against the rats. (What, you didn't know about the great frog-rat rivalry?) In doing so, Walterson encountered Thor, who himself had been turned into a frog as part of a prank by Loki. Once the battle was done and Thor had left, Walterson managed to lift a chip of Mjolnir that had fallen off, proving he was worthy of Thor's hammer and transforming him into, yes, Throg.