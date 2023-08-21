The Mandalorian, Loki, And WandaVision Are Getting Limited Edition 4K And Blu-Ray Releases
Some very, very good news for Marvel and "Star Wars" fans who also enjoy physical media. Disney has announced that "Loki" season 1, "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 are being made available in limited edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbooks later this year. Rejoice!
The Collector's Edition Steelbooks will begin hitting shelves next month, which is a big deal as these shows were previously only available on Disney+. And, given what's happened with shows like "Willow" as of late, we know that a streaming service is anything but a permanent home. "Marvel Studios' Loki: The Complete First Season" arrives first on September 26, 2023, in anticipation of "Loki" season 2. Next up will be "Marvel Studios' WandaVision: The Complete Series" on November 28, 2023, with "Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season" and "The Complete Second Season" both arriving on December 12, 2023.
All of the releases will come with concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features, as well as brand-new box art designed by artist Attila Szarka. You can check out the art in question for each release below. Pre-orders for all four of the releases go live on August 28, 2023. No price was revealed at this time, and that remains the big question mark. One imagines that Disney will want a pretty penny, but one hopes they won't gouge wanting fans too badly.
Good news for lovers of physical media
Regardless, this is a welcome turn of events. After years of movies and TV shows largely left to languish on streaming with no home outside the internet, Disney and other studios are finally giving us options. To that end, Disney also recently announced that the "Predator" prequel "Prey," which debuted exclusively on Hulu last year, is also coming to 4K later this year. It's a sign that the era of streaming exclusivity is over, and hopefully, a sign that studios will give those who wish to own titles on Blu-ray and/or 4K the chance to do so.
Special features for "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian" will be revealed at a later date. For now, we have the bonus features that will be included with "Loki" season 1, which are as follows:
Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.
The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.
Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.
Deleted Scene: Loki's Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki's timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki's coronation.
Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.
Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU's chief mischief maker.
Look for "Loki" on 4K on September 26, 2023, with "WandaVision" and "The Mandalorian" to follow. Pre-orders go live next week, so keep your eyes peeled.