The Mandalorian, Loki, And WandaVision Are Getting Limited Edition 4K And Blu-Ray Releases

Some very, very good news for Marvel and "Star Wars" fans who also enjoy physical media. Disney has announced that "Loki" season 1, "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 are being made available in limited edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbooks later this year. Rejoice!

The Collector's Edition Steelbooks will begin hitting shelves next month, which is a big deal as these shows were previously only available on Disney+. And, given what's happened with shows like "Willow" as of late, we know that a streaming service is anything but a permanent home. "Marvel Studios' Loki: The Complete First Season" arrives first on September 26, 2023, in anticipation of "Loki" season 2. Next up will be "Marvel Studios' WandaVision: The Complete Series" on November 28, 2023, with "Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season" and "The Complete Second Season" both arriving on December 12, 2023.

All of the releases will come with concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features, as well as brand-new box art designed by artist Attila Szarka. You can check out the art in question for each release below. Pre-orders for all four of the releases go live on August 28, 2023. No price was revealed at this time, and that remains the big question mark. One imagines that Disney will want a pretty penny, but one hopes they won't gouge wanting fans too badly.