Disney Spent $100 Million Making Willow, Then Threw It In The Bin

"When I got my job ... I saw a world where technology has enabled storytelling to proliferate much more and there is much more consumer choice," enthused Disney CEO Bob Iger in a talk at the Wharton School in November 2019, on the eve of Disney+ launching worldwide. "Don't let the economy get in the way of making something great, don't let time get in the way of making something great," he continued. "Don't be limited by the amount of time it takes or the amount of money. Greatness is a necessity and an imperative."

This go-big-or-go-home attitude was emblematic of the content wars, as Disney, Warner Bros., Apple, and others raced to launch their own streaming services and line up a shiny collection of prestige original content for them, emboldened by the big spending of Netflix and Amazon. A pitch on the set of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" a few years earlier had become the seed for one such slice of content: "Willow," an episodic sequel to the 1988 film of the same name that would further capitalize on Disney's 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm. Now, thanks to financial statements filed by Disney and parsed by Forbes' Caroline Reid, we know how much Disney spent on the production of "Willow" in the UK: $105.9 million. That's more than $13 million per episode.

"Willow" premiered on November 30, 2022. In May 2023, less than six months later, it was removed, along with dozens of other shows and movies. It's not available to watch on any other streaming service, and there are no plans for a physical release on Blu-ray or DVD. Currently, it's impossible to legally watch "Willow" anywhere. In exchange for this and the rest of the content purge, Disney was able to write off $2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, considerably reducing its tax bill. So that's nice.