The Willow Sequel Was Born Out Of The Chaotic Production Of Solo: A Star Wars Story

The fact that there haven't been any more anthology "Star Wars" films following the release of 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" should be telling enough that the Alden Ehrenreich-led prequel movie wasn't what Lucasfilm was expecting. The production of "Solo" was filled with behind-the-scenes drama, especially when the original directors of the project, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, exited the project in the middle of production. Director Ron Howard was left to pick up the pieces, and the end result is a mixed bag of a film. While the lead performances are endearing, the story "Solo" tries to tell ends up feeling derivative and wholly unnecessary, filling in gaps to things people already knew.

While the production of "Solo" may have been stressful and chaotic, there are still silver linings for those involved. Specifically, the creation of the upcoming "Willow" sequel series on Disney+ may not have ever happened if not for the gathering of particular members of the crew of "Solo." More than that, the conversations had on set also showed that the landscape for storytelling was changing, allowing for new and different opportunities that didn't rely on box office revenue.