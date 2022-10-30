Willow Teaser: If You Don't Die, One Day You May Truly Live
While Devery Jacobs has been doing a spectacular job on FX and Hulu's "Reservation Dogs," which is currently preparing their third season, she will no longer be the only Elora Danan on modern television in a month's time. Soon, Disney+ will bring fans of Ron Howard and George Lucas' 1988 film "Willow" back to the planet of Andowyne and the mystical kingdoms found there. Ahead of the sequel series' premiere, the House of Mouse has released an action-packed promo to tease the next adventure of the beloved Nelwyn sorcerer.
More than 30 years after the original film, Warwick Davis reprises the role of Willow Ufgood in a new epic fantasy quest to save the world. And just as he did in his initial tale while he was only an upstart fledgling sorcerer, it would seem that an older and wiser Willow, along with a new band of friends, needs to insure the safety of Elora once more.
Watch the new teaser for Willow
In the latest teaser for the long-awaited follow up to the fan favorite fantasy film, Willow must find the adult Elora Danan in order to defeat a great evil that aims to destroy them all. He will be joined by a new generation of unlikely allies consisting of Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Erin Kellyman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), Ellie Bamber ("Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), and Amar Chadha Patel ("Aladdin") as they travel across the land and try to find Elora. But things become considerably more complicated when they discover that her identity has been kept a secret since we last saw her as an infant, even from herself. Luckily, the older Ufgood has a much better grasp his spell-casting, which you can see prominently featured in the trailer.
This mission is certainly an unenviable one, especially since death seemingly looms around every corner. But the promise of seeing old friends may somewhat soften the blow. In addition to Davis, the series will also see the return of the film's stars Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton as they reprise their roles of Sorsha, Rool, and Franjean, respectively. And though Val Kilmer was unable to reprise his role as Madmartigan due to the ongoing pandemic and his battle with throat cancer, veteran actor Christian Slater will play a character with ties to the mercenary.
"Willow" premieres November 30, 2022, on Disney+.