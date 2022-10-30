Willow Teaser: If You Don't Die, One Day You May Truly Live

In the latest teaser for the long-awaited follow up to the fan favorite fantasy film, Willow must find the adult Elora Danan in order to defeat a great evil that aims to destroy them all. He will be joined by a new generation of unlikely allies consisting of Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Erin Kellyman ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"), Ellie Bamber ("Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), and Amar Chadha Patel ("Aladdin") as they travel across the land and try to find Elora. But things become considerably more complicated when they discover that her identity has been kept a secret since we last saw her as an infant, even from herself. Luckily, the older Ufgood has a much better grasp his spell-casting, which you can see prominently featured in the trailer.

This mission is certainly an unenviable one, especially since death seemingly looms around every corner. But the promise of seeing old friends may somewhat soften the blow. In addition to Davis, the series will also see the return of the film's stars Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton as they reprise their roles of Sorsha, Rool, and Franjean, respectively. And though Val Kilmer was unable to reprise his role as Madmartigan due to the ongoing pandemic and his battle with throat cancer, veteran actor Christian Slater will play a character with ties to the mercenary.

"Willow" premieres November 30, 2022, on Disney+.