Reservation Dogs Season 3 Could Feature More One-Off Origin Episodes Of Familiar Characters [Exclusive]

When "Reservation Dogs" debuted under FX's banner on Hulu in 2021, fans couldn't say enough good things about this hilarious and emotional coming-of-age story from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Viewers were ready to jump in the car with Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) as they planned to leave their Native American community in Oklahoma in favor of a new life in California.

As the show progressed through its first and second season, it became about more than these four teenagers. The scope expanded to include the eccentric yet well-meaning people around them like Officer Big and Uncle Brownie. But at the same time, the second season was sure to focus more on all of these characters as individuals to build a much richer world for them to inhabit. The season 2 episodes that put the aunties and Big in the spotlight stood out as particularly excellent.

And according to writer and director Tazbah Chavez, these types of "one-off" episodes aren't going anywhere any time soon in season 3.