Reservation Dogs Season 3 Just Got A Green Light From FX And Hulu

FX and Hulu aren't leaving the Rez anytime soon, as "Reservation Dogs" was just given the green light for a third season, a week ahead of the season 2 finale. Created by Sterlin Harjo ("Four Sheets to the Wind," "This May Be The Last Time") and Taika Waititi ("What We Do in the Shadows," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Jojo Rabbit"), "Reservation Dogs" is a fantastic coming-of-age series about a group of teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis) living on a reservation in Oklahoma, with big dreams of moving to California.

"I couldn't be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi," said Harjo in a statement. "It was born out of a conversation in Taika's kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world." Harjo continued by saying, "The love for season two has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season three, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!"

Nick Grad, the president of original programming at FX said, "'Reservation Dogs' continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi." He also added, "FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television."