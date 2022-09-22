Sarah Podemski Shares The Triumphs Of Reservation Dogs Season 2 [Exclusive Interview]

"Wide Net" is such a great episode. It's loaded with feeling. How was it reading it on the page?

It was so great reading that episode. We were like, this is brilliant. How is this going to translate? And to see it all come together, it was so beautiful. It felt like such a triumph. Just a triumph for women, I think, for Native women to see themselves represented in that way for the first time. Our sense of humor and our love for one another, and our love for our kids and our community, but also the exhaustion. There's a really nice narrative there that I don't think we really get to explore.

I'm Jewish on my father's side and I'm Anasazi on my mom's side. But the funny thing is, that humor is huge in both of my cultures. You have to laugh through the trauma. In one moment you're talking about something very traumatic, but then you make a joke about it to understand it better and to be able to cope with it. So it's nice that we're finally getting to see that through a Native lens, because I think everything has been very serious and trauma based for a really long time from people's perspective. But I do love that about the show where we get to see serious subject matter and then them joking about it and being ridiculous all in 30 seconds.

A special ending, too. Just beautiful seeing two friends in bed, having a nice time.

It was so beautiful, and Tazbah Chavez wrote and directed that episode. It's just a lived experience of being single and wanting to snag and everything, but at the end of the day, you want to be with someone who makes you feel good and safe. And in that moment, that was Teenie. There's probably people rooting for Rita to get with the doctor, but it felt so much more real life that you would end up in bed with Teenie watching a sh*tty movie and then puking her guts out while Teenie held her hair. Yeah, that seems realistic.

That is true friendship.

Yeah, exactly. Sisterhood.

As a viewer, it's just nice to see a story go to the unexpected and land on a poignant note, but as an actor, I can't imagine how great that feels to play.

First word that comes to my mind is it's a relief, because it comes so naturally. I think that's what you want, you want to feel natural. When I'm performing, I want it to feel natural. I want people to feel relaxed while they're watching it, to believe in this world and to believe in these characters. So when you get a script that has everything in, it's a relief.

It's not that I don't have to do the work, but I don't have to do the work of reaching or trying to find something that makes sense, or trying to find some lived experience. You're reading something that is so natural that it's not that far to be like, oh yes, I know this feeling. It's very accessible.

You've said before whenever you're doing a role, you try to show the human experience of what's happened with a character in the best way you can play it. For season two for Rita, how is that different?

Well, it really helped having my sister [Tamara] there playing the role of Teenie, because we have this history of being sisters. There are the ups and the downs and the fights and the reuniting, and the fights through a loving relationship, and all the dynamics and nuanced things that happen in a real life relationship.

The two episodes back to back... Not the funeral, but the gathering for Laura's grandmother and then the girls night after, it had this through-line of reconnection for Rita. And being able to have Tamara there and have that lived experience with her to settle into a very familiar dynamic was really helpful, because those were two big episodes for Rita emotionally. I had the support to be able to move through those new emotions.

In the first season we didn't really get to go that deep with Rita. This season I was able to be surrounded by other actors to work with that made that transition really simple and really accessible for that experience. But yeah, I really trusted even working with D'Pharaoh for the first few episodes, just that familiarity of having that dynamic from the first scene for the first season. It was nice to return to it and rely on that we knew each other and we trust each other.

I'd say a lot of trust with the other actors was really helpful this season. And knowing that we had accomplished what we set out to do, there was a confidence in that. So there was just a different energy for me I think in the second season, being able to really lean into Rita and go to places that I wasn't able to go in the first scene, and really explore her in a deep way.