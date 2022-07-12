The 23 Biggest Surprises And Snubs Of The 2022 Emmy Nominations

The 74th annual Emmy Award nominations were announced this morning, and as usual, the list included some disheartening snubs, some wonderful surprises, some obvious but well-deserved picks (hi "Succession"), and a few choices that simply make a person ask "Why?!" With a year that brought countless great comedies, a wide array of limited series, and a few dramas that towered above the rest, Emmy voters had more TV than ever to choose from. So how did they do?

Ahead of the award ceremony on September 12, here's our guide to the best, worst, and weirdest choices on this year's ballot.