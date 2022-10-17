Reservation Dogs Writer/Director Tazbah Chavez On Trust, Homages, And That Choreographed Dance [Exclusive Interview]

You were 16 and already attending film festivals with a short film, right?

Yeah. Well, it's interesting because you do all these generals around town, and people always ask you, "What's your journey? How did you get here? When did you know you wanted to be a writer?" It's always weird for me to answer because I don't have an elevator speech because I feel my trajectory started a long time ago, and it had all of these loops and curves. I think if someone were to meet me now, they'd be like, "Oh, well, you've been writing TV for three and a half years. That's so fast." I'm like, "Yes, that is true, but I have been involved in film since I was very young, and I've known people like Sterlin since 2008." I've known him, I've known Taika, I've known all these people since I was so young. And I've known Bird Runningwater, who is sort of the person that helped usher people like Taika and Blackhorse [Lowe] in, through Sundance. I've known those guys since I was 16. And then, I was a poet, and I was making stuff for other people all the time. One time, somebody was like, "When did you decide you wanted to be a TV writer?" I was like, "Well, I didn't decide. I didn't even know that was an option."

When people say, "It happened so fast," you could always say, "Well, I've been writing since the third grade."

Yeah, it wasn't that fast. I think one thing that has helped is there's something I don't know, and I'm always eager to learn it. I'm constantly filling in gaps, and I'm constantly taking a class, I'm constantly reading a book. I'm constantly trying to figure out if there's an area that I don't feel good in or I lack in; I'm not going to sit around and be like, "Oh, well. I just suck at that thing." No, I want to figure out how to get good at it.

What were those moments in season 2 of "Reservation Dogs?"

Everything that I've been able to direct for TV so far, there's always something in every episode that I don't know how to do or I've never done before. I think I've done eight episodes now, not just with "Res Dogs,” but other shows. Each time I get a script, there's something in there where I'm like, "I've never directed, like, sex scenes before. That's new." Or I did this show "Accused," and there's someone getting shot, and there's the FBI coming, and I'm like, "I've also never done that." With "Res Dogs" this last year, in each episode there was something. One of the things I had never done, and I think what was exciting for "Res Dogs” in episode 5, "Wide Net," was a choreographed dance sequence before.

How was that experience?

I actually grew up dancing. I was a competitive dancer for all of middle school and high school. My cousins and I used to dance like that in the backyard. That opening scene is a direct homage to my cousins and I on the res. When it came to having choreography, it's like, "Okay, we need to find a choreographer." Even though he did the choreography, I still went and I learned it when we had stand-ins who learned it first. We needed to test this out. The four lead actresses in that episode all come from dance or theater backgrounds, so they also have this skill set.

We picked four stand-ins who were not dancers for the choreographer to teach first to figure out, "What I am actually asking the actors to do over and over again?" I went and I learned it with them because I grew up dancing, but I hadn't danced like that in years. I wanted to make sure I wasn't asking for something that was completely unrealistic because that show shoots so fast. We get four days for ten-hour days, and it's quick. You don't have a lot of time.

It also means scheduling in rehearsals for the actors. And so, that was a cool process of how we best prepare them, and how we best make sure that what we're asking them to do is feasible and comfortable and confident. Because, to me, the most important thing is that these women come off like they just feel bad***. If I'm going to have them do something where it's not, then it's pointless.

One of the things that was cool about it is that because of my dance background, when I went to finally watch Jana [Schmieding], Sarah [Podemski], Tamara [Podemski], and Nathalie [Standingcloud] do it, there was ways where my brain was like, "Okay, could we have their formation go like this?" or, "Instead of this move, can it go like this?" And then, of course, you put them on the floor and you're like, "What are all the ways that we can shoot this?"