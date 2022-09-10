Willow Trailer: The Fantasy Epic Returns As Christian Slater Joins The Cast [D23]

Director Ron Howard's "Willow" is quite blatantly his and co-writer/producer George Lucas' attempt to make "The Lord of the Rings" by way of "Star Wars." But derivative as it is, the 1988 fantasy-adventure movie is also a pretty good time. That's largely thanks to Warwick Davis' endearing turn as Willow Ufgood, a kind-hearted Nelwyn (little people) farmer and sorcerer-in-training who's also a genuinely caring husband and loving father to his wife and kids.

It took more than 30 years to happen, but Willow's story will finally continue on-screen in a followup series called, er, "Willow" (yes, the trend of legacy sequels going by the same title as the movies that started the franchise has reared its head yet again). The show has Davis returning as an older Willow, who serves as a mentor of sorts to a young new hero named Kit (Ruby Cruz), a princess who undertakes a quest to protect her world. Joanne Whalley is also reprising her role as Sorsha, the warrior who turned against her mother, the evil Queen Bavmorda, and helped save the day in the 1988 film. And a new cast member just announced at D23 is Christian Slater, who will be playing an old friend of Mad Martigan.

Naturally, with the show's premiere date coming up in just over two months, Disney debuted a new trailer for "Willow" at its D23 Expo. You can check it out below.