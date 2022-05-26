Willow Series Takes Place 20 Years After The Movie, Will Feature The Return Of Sorsha

Kasdan told the Celebration crowd that he was a mere seven years old when he saw the teaser for "Willow." At the time, he was convinced it would be "bigger than 'Star Wars'." "It wasn't," said Howard. Nevertheless, when Kasdan and his legendary screenwriter father Lawrence Kasdan co-wrote "Solo: A Star Wars" for Howard, he approached the director about making a "Willow" sequel series for Disney+.

"Jon and I would talk about 'Willow' all the time between setups on 'Solo,'" said Howard. "I always thought we could do 'Willow' as a series, because George believed in that format." Kasdan concurred, but maintained that his involvement was contingent on the return of Davis as Willow. Per Kasdan, "You don't have 'Willow' without Warwick Davis."

Davis was then brought out on stage to raucous applause. He confessed to feeling a bit "old" in reviving one of his best-known roles, but averred that a "Willow" series "is something I've always wanted to do." Davis was joined onstage by Joanne Whalley, who's also back as the fierce warrior Sorsha. "It's incredible to be here," she said. "And I still can't quite — I'm back with the sword. I've got Sorsha's sword in my hand."