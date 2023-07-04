Disney+ Original Movie Crater Premiered Just Seven Weeks Ago... Aaand It's Gone

Last year, HBO's "Barry" satirized the state of streaming with a scene where a brand new show gets canceled and obliterated from the front page of its streaming service after just 12 hours because "the Algorithm" judged that it wasn't hitting the right "taste clusters" (yes, that's a real thing). The scene has proven to be horribly prophetic, as a wave of belt-tightening across the industry has gone beyond TV shows getting canceled before they have a chance to find an audience. Now, great swaths of content both old and new are being removed from streaming libraries to eliminate ongoing costs like residuals and music licensing.

The latest victim of the Great Purge is the Disney+ original movie "Crater," which premiered on May 12, 2023, and has been deleted without warning just seven weeks later. Never heard of it? You're not alone. "Crater" got decent enough reviews (it has a 64 percent on Rotty T's), but many disgruntled Disney+ users are saying that the news of its deletion is the first time they've even heard of the movie. Meanwhile, others had it lined up on their watchlist, but didn't know there was a deadline to watch it. (Anecdotally, I've watched Ridley Scott's "The Martian" on Disney+ a bunch of times, but the Algorithm never once suggested I might like this movie about people having perilous adventures on the Moon.)

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez ("13 Reasons Why") from a screenplay by "From" creator John Griffin, "Crater" is set in 2257 and follows a group of kids living on a lunar colony who have grown up with the Moon as their home and the Earth as a feature of their night sky. One day, they steal a rover and set out from the safe confines of their colony to investigate a mysterious, legendary crater. It looks pretty cool, based on the trailer, but it was removed from Disney+ on July 1 and is not currently available on any other streaming service.