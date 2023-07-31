Loki Season 2 Trailer: The God Of Mischief Returns As A Man Out Of Time
We're definitely not in Kansas anymore, folks.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe went all-in on the multiverse during Phase 4, highlighted by event films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But while these big-screen spectacles inevitably received the majority of the spotlight, Kevin Feige arguably got the ball rolling in earnest with the six-part miniseries "Loki."
Picking up where the time-traveling hijinks of "Avengers: Endgame" left off, season 1 detailed the misadventures of 2012-era Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after a break in the timeline caused the God of Mischief to essentially fall out of time. Upon being captured by the Time Variance Authority and promptly put to work searching for an even more meddlesome Loki variant wreaking havoc across the so-called "sacred timeline," the supervillain-turned-antihero found himself woefully out of his own element as he came face-to-face with, well, himself — or, rather, a gender-bent version of himself known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).
After a series of unbelievable events saw the unlikely twosome forge a strong bond (of course Loki would end up falling in love with himself!) and uncover a vast conspiracy at the heart of the TVA, the quick renewal had fans waiting on pins and needles to see where the story would go next. Finally, Marvel has seen fit to drop the brand-new trailer for season 2 of the well-received series, which you can watch for yourself below!
Watch the Loki season 2 trailer
When season 1 of "Loki" wrapped up with a shocking cliffhanger, introducing one variant of the fearsome Kang (Jonathan Majors) and ending with Sylvie's fateful decision to kill the self-styled "He Who Remains" and unleash chaos upon the multiverse, there was simply no telling where the next stage of the timeline-hopping tale would take us next. Upon returning to the TVA, if you remember, Loki realized to his dismay that Sylvie's impulsive actions had already fractured the sacred timeline into pieces. In addition to the massive statue of Kang that suddenly appeared in the TVA lobby, none of his former acquaintances seem to remember him at all — meaning that the entire season of buddy comedy antics we enjoyed between Loki and Owen Wilson's TVA agent Mobius might as well not even have happened.
Between this new trailer and the exclusive footage screened for D23, we know that Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, and apparently the entire returning cast will be joined by Ke Huy Quan in a brand-new role as what appears to be a TVA specialist and "Blindspotting" star Rafael Casal. As for the behind-the-scenes crew, season 1 head writer Michael Waldron will be stepping back to an executive producer role, allowing staff writer Eric Martin to take the top job this time around. Meanwhile, "Something in the Dirt" and "Moon Knight" directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are slated to direct an unspecified number of episodes of "Loki" season 2, as well.
The series is set to debut on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.