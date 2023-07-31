Loki Season 2 Trailer: The God Of Mischief Returns As A Man Out Of Time

We're definitely not in Kansas anymore, folks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe went all-in on the multiverse during Phase 4, highlighted by event films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But while these big-screen spectacles inevitably received the majority of the spotlight, Kevin Feige arguably got the ball rolling in earnest with the six-part miniseries "Loki."

Picking up where the time-traveling hijinks of "Avengers: Endgame" left off, season 1 detailed the misadventures of 2012-era Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after a break in the timeline caused the God of Mischief to essentially fall out of time. Upon being captured by the Time Variance Authority and promptly put to work searching for an even more meddlesome Loki variant wreaking havoc across the so-called "sacred timeline," the supervillain-turned-antihero found himself woefully out of his own element as he came face-to-face with, well, himself — or, rather, a gender-bent version of himself known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

After a series of unbelievable events saw the unlikely twosome forge a strong bond (of course Loki would end up falling in love with himself!) and uncover a vast conspiracy at the heart of the TVA, the quick renewal had fans waiting on pins and needles to see where the story would go next. Finally, Marvel has seen fit to drop the brand-new trailer for season 2 of the well-received series, which you can watch for yourself below!