Tom Hiddleston Confirms The Whole Loki Cast Will Return For Season 2
Leave it to the God of Mischief to make a mess of the multiverse and fall in love with his own variant, all in a single season of TV.
Thor's trickster sibling (played by Tom Hiddleston) has always had a nose for trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but "Loki" season 1 saw him take his talent for sowing chaos to new heights. Along the way, the show surrounded the character with a ragtag group of (mostly) lovable allies and frenemies, from the plucky agents at the Time Variance Authority to alternate versions of himself that include a kid and an alligator, because why not? Thankfully, most of the crew will be back for season 2, save for those who perished in season 1. (Then again, death is a relative concept in the MCU, so who knows?)
In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via ComicBook.com), Hiddleston confirmed the main cast of "Loki" season 1 will return for season 2, stating, "It's great having everybody back." He refrained from revealing much beyond that (Marvel Studios does love its secrets), but affirmed the show is moving production from Atlanta to London for its next batch of episodes. When asked if that was done to accommodate the actor, who resides in London, Hiddleston replied, "I think it was just an accident of scheduling, but I'm thrilled about it."
More multiverse mischief awaits
Among the "Loki" season 1 stars expected to join Tom Hiddleston in the cast for season 2 are Owen Wilson as the rarely-unfazed Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as the no-nonsene TVA warrior Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the (usually) dignified TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Loki's independent-minded variant Sylvie, and Tara Strong as the voice of the TVA's animated (in more senses than one) mascot Miss Minutes. Of course, some of them will be playing variants of their characters in season 2, as part of an alternate timeline overseen by the He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) variant (Kang?) that was glimpsed in the season 1 finale.
Behind the camera, the "Loki" season 2 cast will be joined by "Loki" season 1 staff writer Eric Martin, taking over as head writer for Michael Waldron (who will continue to serve as an executive producer on the heels of writing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"). Season 1 director Kate Herron has similarly been replaced by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmakers who directed the most mind-bending episode of "Moon Knight," the genre-blending "The Tomb." With those two at the helm, I remain hopeful "Loki" season 2 will be willing to push the envelope a little further (for the MCU anyway) than the otherwise-enjoyable season 1 did and give us a series as wild as a show about a trouble-making alien tumbling through time and space really ought to be.
"Loki" season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 has set to receive a premiere date.