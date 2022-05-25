Tom Hiddleston Confirms The Whole Loki Cast Will Return For Season 2

Leave it to the God of Mischief to make a mess of the multiverse and fall in love with his own variant, all in a single season of TV.

Thor's trickster sibling (played by Tom Hiddleston) has always had a nose for trouble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but "Loki" season 1 saw him take his talent for sowing chaos to new heights. Along the way, the show surrounded the character with a ragtag group of (mostly) lovable allies and frenemies, from the plucky agents at the Time Variance Authority to alternate versions of himself that include a kid and an alligator, because why not? Thankfully, most of the crew will be back for season 2, save for those who perished in season 1. (Then again, death is a relative concept in the MCU, so who knows?)

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via ComicBook.com), Hiddleston confirmed the main cast of "Loki" season 1 will return for season 2, stating, "It's great having everybody back." He refrained from revealing much beyond that (Marvel Studios does love its secrets), but affirmed the show is moving production from Atlanta to London for its next batch of episodes. When asked if that was done to accommodate the actor, who resides in London, Hiddleston replied, "I think it was just an accident of scheduling, but I'm thrilled about it."