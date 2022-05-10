Moon Knight Almost Included A Reference To Kang The Conqueror

"Moon Knight" has completed its run, though there is no way (I have no confirmation for this other than my story sense) that this is the last we'll see of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley. There are spoilers ahead for the show, so be warned.

There were Easter eggs in the Disney+ series, but one of them could have been about Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors in the "Loki" series. Of course, the "Loki" version was He Who Remains, but we know that Kang will likely be a big bad going forward, at least in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

If you didn't watch "Loki," here's what happened in a nutshell for you. The Time Variance Authority, which pruned timelines that might get out of hand, was started by Kang, who was trying to protect the world from his other variants, who were not-so-nice. In the comics, one of his variants is Nathaniel Richards (descendant of Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four who you may have seen mentioned on social media in the last few days for spoiler reasons). He's a time traveler from the 30th-century on Earth-6311. He travels to Earth-616 (the main timeline of the MCU, which is something we just learned in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") and becomes a Pharaoh in ancient Egypt named Rama-Tut. And at one point, a mention of that character almost ended up on "Moon Knight."