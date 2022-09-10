Loki Season 2 Footage Description: The God Of Mischief Is Back With Even More Glorious Purpose [D23]

After over a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is evolving in the direction of streaming. With over 20 MCU films under its belt, Marvel Studios expanded its universe in cool and diverse ways with the introduction of Disney+ shows, which brought different tones, genres, and stories to the franchise, and redefined what a Marvel story could be. Some of them were more successful than others, and plenty could have been movies instead.

Then there's "Loki," a weird, funny, strange show that arguably had the biggest potential to reshape the rest of the MCU. It was the franchise's first villain-centric story (even if it did turn Loki into a big softy antihero) but it also proved integral in preparing audiences for the big multiversal focus of the MCU's Phase 4. After all, season 1 ended with a finale where Loki and Sylvie encountered Jonathan Major's He Who Remains, also known as Kang the Conqueror. After Sylvia killed Kang in a fit of rage, it unleashed a ripple effect that effectively broke the multiverse and threw Loki into a brand new timeline where everything is different, and mostly for the worse.

While all MCU Disney+ shows are limited series until proven otherwise, "Loki" is the one show we know for sure is returning and we finally have an idea of what it will bring. After months of teasing from Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and other people involved about who exactly was coming back, which exciting genre-bending directors were joining the crew, and teases of more variants, the returning cast of "Loki" — and one very exciting new cast member — took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend to reveal brand new footage from season 2. /Film's Ethan Anderton was on the scene.