Here's Why Director Kate Herron Isn't Returning For Loki Season 2

Her comments make me sad, despite the fact that they also make complete sense. It's always interesting to see what a new director or writer or creative team brings to a series or a character that we love, but I really did adore what Herron did with "Loki." Still, this isn't dissimilar to what happens in the comics. Different writers and artists bring a different feel to properties we care about. They tell different stories visually, structurally, tonally, thematically ... the list goes on. Heck, we can even call season 1 the "Kate Herron run" as we do with comics.

I can't imagine the pressure that comes along with directing a Marvel project. The shows might be even harder than the films, given the increased hours of content. Plus, "Loki" was one of the first Marvel Disney+ shows. Between that pressure and the pandemic, the secrecy behind the series, and, not to put too fine a point on it, the fans, it's a lot to take on. I know how I studied episodes, looking for every clue and Easter egg, like so many other fans. I can't imagine being the one responsible for spearheading all of that.

Whatever Herron does next though, I'm here for it. The series was so beautifully shot, it gave us one of the best MCU pairings ever with Loki and Morbius (Owen Wilson), and despite the ending being a clear set-up for other things, I loved almost everything about this series. I cannot wait to see what she takes on next.

There is no release date yet for "Loki" season 2.