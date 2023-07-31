Loki Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Time Is Running Out On The God(s) Of Mischief

If time travel were truly possible and fans today could travel back 15 years to tell their younger selves that Loki, the God of Mischief, would end up becoming one of the most popular characters in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — big enough to merit two seasons (and counting) of his own show — well, they'd probably get laughed back into their regular timeline again. But with the benefit of hindsight, the recipe for success behind "Loki" is easy to see. Take one of the most talented and charismatic actors currently working in Tom Hiddleston, add in a buddy comedy dynamic with Owen Wilson's Time Variance Authority agent Mobius, and wrap it all up in a "Doctor Who"-inspired romp through different timelines in a setup for Marvel's newest and baddest villain, and it's no wonder why "Loki" took off like it did.

Amid all the hijinks of season 1 of "Loki," the spin-off from "Avengers: Endgame" introduced another instant fan-favorite in Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, a Loki variant with an immensely tragic backstory who finds herself caught up in a much bigger adventure than she ever could've anticipated. Between hints of a very quirky romance between the two Lokis, the discovery of a conspiracy embedded deep within the core of the TVA, and a finale that ended on the cliffhanger involving our first look at Jonathan Majors' Kang, viewers have had to wait over two years to find out how the irreparably fractured timeline could possibly be resolved. With the release of the first trailer for "Loki" season 2 this morning, the answers are finally starting to come ... along with a whole lot more questions, naturally.

The footage teases all sorts of unexpected plot developments, new characters, and, above all, the looming threat of Kang.