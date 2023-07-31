The Loki Season 2 Trailer Is Hiding A Zaniac Easter Egg In Plain Sight

There's no time like the present for the God of Mischief to return. "Loki" season 2 will see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — that is, the Loki from 2012 who escaped custody in "Avengers: Endgame," only to find himself captured by and then begrudgingly joining forces with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) — dealing with the fallout of the season 1 finale. As you may recall, that episode ended with the alternate universe, gender-flipped Loki known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing the eccentric Kang the Conqueror variant He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), throwing all of time and space into chaos.

The trailer for "Loki" season 2 teases much of the multiversal mayhem to come, including a version of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) who doesn't remember ever meeting Loki (and has a fondness for key lime pie) and Sylvie working at a historical-era McDonald's (you know times are tough when even timeline-hopping aliens need steady employment). However, amidst all the buddy shenanigans and Loki inexplicably "time slipping" in the promo, there's also an Easter egg that may confirm a longstanding casting rumor.

At one point, the trailer shows a long, bustling line of people lined up outside for the premiere of a film called "Zaniac!" That title should immediately set off alarm bells for certain Marvel comic book fans, who will recognize it as the name of a super-villain from the "Thor" comics created in the 1980s by Doug Moench and Keith Pollard. It's also speculated Zaniac is the character being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by "Blindspotting" star Rafael Casal, who's said to have a major role in season 2.