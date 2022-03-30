Moon Knight Directors Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead Talk Cinematic Influences And Creative Cohesion [Interview]

Were you guys Moon Knight fans before this opportunity came along?

Benson: I had only heard the name of "Moon Knight," but didn't really know much what it was. Obviously, I'm now an enormous fan after the coolest thing in the world happened to me, which is we found out we were going to be given the opportunity to pitch for this. So they dumped every "Moon Knight" comic [on me]. I asked for it, I said, "Which Moon Knight comic should I read?" And they said, "All of them. Every single 'Moon Knight' comic ever."

Wow.

Benson: It's a very cool email to have received. I'm sorry, [to clarify] it's digital form. I don't think I have enough room in my room for it, if it was actually all the comics. But yeah, I have every single "Moon Knight" comic ever made, which is pretty cool.

That's awesome.

Moorhead: When I was little, about eight years old, was my first exposure to "Moon Knight." It was in the context of like ... a good analogy for liking Moon Knight was, the comic books were given to me with the statement that essentially, in the realm of comic books, if you say you read "Moon Knight," that's sort of like being into punk rock music, and being like, "I don't listen to Green Day. I listen to Bad Brains and Dead Kennedys." So it was like the cool deep cut. This is what I remembered of Moon Knight. I naturally gravitate towards independent films, which we've been doing for over the last decade, so that was always the Marvel character that seemed like a good fit.

You guys are a filmmaking duo. So surely more often than not, you are on the same creative wavelength. Was there anything during the process of making "Moon Knight" that you guys found yourself disagreeing on, having debates about?

Benson: No, with "Moon Knight" — I don't know what to call it, serendipitous in a way — we ended up not having to butt heads, even with the people that were hired before we had come on board. It genuinely feels like Marvel has this superpower of finding just the right people to combine together. At least that was the case for us with "Moon Knight," where everybody that we worked with ended up being people that we just kept on agreeing and building on each other more and challenging each other to make more and more interesting stuff.

When we needed to build a scene out and figure out exactly what we're going to do with it, somebody throws out the first idea. We always know that's the bad one because it's the obvious one. And that takes us down the path to the second idea. We normally land at like the fourth or fifth idea. We're just so used to that at this point, that's kind of just our process. Most of it, the harder heavy lifting was that while we were working on "Moon Knight," we were also editing "Something in the Dirt," our new independent film. We just had a lot to figure out with all of that. Still there are even more moving pieces at that point.