The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Just Smashed An Impressive Record

Here's some Hollywood math to throw at you before most people in the Western Hemisphere have even had lunch today (because that's just how we roll at /Film dot com). Combining super-popular characters in the same movie will usually lead to more dollar signs. Who knew?! When you show off that footage for the first time during a game that has become a bona fide, pop culture-defining event (and that was before the Taylor Swift Effect), you can bank on public interest shooting through the stratosphere. Believe it or not, that's basically what happened with the Super Bowl trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" — at least, according to Marvel's accounting.

Perhaps all those claims that the superhero movie bubble has officially burst were a little premature? That's what Marvel Studios signals in a new press release, announcing that the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailer didn't just break records, it outright shattered them into a million pieces. In the span of only 24 hours, the new footage reportedly racked up 365 million total views, making it by far the "most viewed movie trailer of all time." That might sound incredibly hard to believe, especially in a world where movies like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame" all would've seemed like contenders for that particular crown. Well, apparently not even the biggest blockbuster juggernauts of the last decade could fend off the fan fervor surrounding Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reunion that's set to right the wrongs from that 2009 debacle of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

That's a pretty emphatic way to back up that "Everybody deserves a happy ending" tagline but, as always, such high-flying proclamations deserve a little more scrutiny.