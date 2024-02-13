Madame Web Review: This Might Be One Of The Final Films Of The Superhero Era

As we drift gently through the twilight of the superhero genre, something curious is happening. It seems to be drifting irresistibly closer and closer to the overwrought, ultra-stylized, almost-instantly-dated early-'00s era of the genre. There was a time when comic book fans were relieved to have escaped that phase, handily more comfortable with slick, expensive, deeply interconnected "cinematic universe" that Marvel began constructing in 2008.

Now that said cinematic universes have lost the public's attention, superhero films are becoming cheaper again. The A-list was exhausted some time ago, and now the only characters filmmakers have left to explore ... well, one might need a putty knife to get them unstuck from the sides of the barrel. Audiences are now left with clunky, earnest, and weirdly charming oddities like S.J. Clarkson's "Madame Web."

And make no mistake, "Madame Web" is an odd duck. Based on an obscure Spider-Man supporting player, and featuring three of the Marvel universe's Spider-Women — before they gained superpowers and costumes — "Madame Web" is a clairvoyance caper more than it is a superheroine movie. More time is spent with the four main characters panicked and on the lam trying to figure out what's going on than with fistfights, explosions, and the usual bland action pabulum that tends to feed the genre.

For those portions, "Madame Web" feels like a slumber party about to break out. Like the perfectly decent "The Marvels" from last year, "Madame Web" is a testament to the power of young women hanging out, becoming friends, and forming sororal bonds. It's about three teens and their fortune-telling mom looking after each other while the (Spider-)Man tries to keep them down. The future is Spider-Female, and Madame Web knows it.